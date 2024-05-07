Steenhuisen defends DA advert with SA flag going up in flames

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has defended the party’s controversial election advert that includes images of the South African flag going up in flames.

He says the advert is a reminder to voters who will vote for an ANC, EFF and MK Party coalition in the national and provincial elections later this month.

Steenhuisen describes a coalition of these parties as a ‘doomsday coalition’ that will cause economic decline for the country. Steenhuisen took the party’s election campaign under the theme “Rescue SA”, to East London.

The election advert was launched on Sunday. It has already gone past three million views on various platforms, including social media. The ad has been widely criticised for the imagery it uses. The DA stands by it, undeterred.

“We have used the flag as the allegory of the problems that South Africa is currently facing. Our economy is burning, our infrastructure is burning, our unemployment rate is burning, our child malnutrition rate is burning, and all of these things are setting the country back and the advert says that if we want to accelerate that burn then get the ANC doomsday coalition with the EFF out,” says Steenhuisen.

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is considering legal action against the advert and the party.

“The Democratic Alliance decided to insult and offend the nation by showing a political advertisement depicting and showing burning of SA flag. The minister adds that the flag represents our nation it represents the coming together of our people besides the flag represents our diversity and our unity,” says Litha Mpondwana, Spokesperson for Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture.

Steenhuisen has promised two million jobs for the people of the province, should the DA govern it.

Video: 2024 Elections – DA Steenhuisen leader defends election advert