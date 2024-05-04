DA to use Western Cape template to govern Northern Cape: Steenhuisen

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen has told party supporters from around Kuruman in the Northern Cape that he’s appalled by the living conditions of the residents of Magojaneng.

The DA was campaigning in some villages in the province ahead of the May 29th general elections.

🇿🇦 DA Leader John Steenhuisen is out in the Northern Cape sharing offer. It is still possible to rescue SA from becoming a failed state, but this requires every voter to get behind the DA so that we can get SA moving in the right direction. On 29 May, let’s unite to #RescueSA. pic.twitter.com/YEUIAD60ss — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) May 4, 2024

He says voters should boot out the current ANC administration. The DA leader says the party will use its template of governance in the Western Cape to change the lives of the people in the Northern Cape for the better.

Steenhuisen says the party hopes to grow its national support to more than the 24 percent achieved in the 2019 elections.

“We’ve had 30 years of promises but very little action dololo, dololo, promises in the election, dololo delivery. People are going to come and say you are going to get electricity but after the elections there is no electricity. They say we are bringing jobs but after the elections dololo jobs. But on this election we’ve got a party on the ballot paper that can make a difference…but all the parties do is talk.”