DA taking legal action against SABC over not airing burning flag ad

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it will be taking legal action against the SABC’s decision to not broadcast its “burning flag” advert unless the party amends it.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says they received a letter to that effect from the public broadcaster today. Steenhuisen says the advert is the most successful of its type in the democratic era, recording views of over four million since it was aired.

The DA leader says the SABC’s stance goes against the right to freedom of speech.

“So, these ANC deployees at the SABC are saying that because the ANC President and the ANC Minister don’t like the advert they are not going to show it to South Africa. They are banning the advert because they know it tells the truth about the ANC, they are banning the advert because they don’t want you to see what is really happening in South Africa. So let me tell you we are not going to let this censorship slide and our lawyers are already briefed to go out there and challenge this censorship.”