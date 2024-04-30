Steenhuisen attributes high crime rate in NMB to unemployment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

DA leader John Steenhuisen has highlighted the unemployment rate as a major contributor to high levels of crime in Nelson Mandela Bay in the Eastern Cape.

The party was campaigning in Gqeberha ahead of the general elections on the 29th of May.

He has promised to create job opportunities to fight rampant levels of crime in the Metro.

“The best way to prevent our children from getting involved with gangsters is by providing job opportunities, it does not matter what the colour of your skin is and it shouldn’t matter where you live, we need jobs for our young people and we will deliver jobs”, says Steenhuisen.

DA Federal Leader John Steenhuisen MP has taken the stage of the Feather Market Hall in NMB on his #RescueSAtour#RescueEC #rescueSA pic.twitter.com/NOlyfbisPS — DA Eastern Cape (@DAEasternCape) April 30, 2024