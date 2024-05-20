Extra police officers deployed across KZN ahead of elections

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The KwaZulu-Natal Justice Crime Prevention and Security Cluster says extra police officers have been deployed across the province ahead of next week’s elections.

Over 17,000 police officers will be deployed at the 4900 voting stations around the province.

Speaking during a media briefing, Provincial Police Commissioner, Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi says Nongoma and the Durban metro are top of the list of areas regarded as high risk as a result of previous intolerance and political killings.

Mkhwanazi says 4,2% of voting stations in the province are regarded as high risk.

“So, what you might refer to as a hotspot might not be a high risk. High risk is not necessarily the area of the entire ward, but it is a voting station. So, of all the voting stations that we have, of over 4000 of them, we had to profile each one, taking many factors into consideration. That makes us reach the classification of the voting station. So, there’s a total of about 215 of them that are on high risk in the province and they’re in different parts of the province and in all 11 districts there are some high-risk voting stations.”

The KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport, Community Safety and Liaison, Sipho Hlomuka says roads to voting stations have been refurbished to allow easy access for citizens and IEC staff. Hlomuka says acts of violence will not be tolerated.

“We’ve also observed some sporadic incidents of violent political protest. We caution our people not to deprive others of their constitutional rights to vote by closing roads and destroying properties. Areas such as R74 in Newdene where they torched a truck will be given more attention.”