The State Capture Commission will on Tuesday hear South African Revenue Service (SARS)-related evidence in Johannesburg.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan will continue to be cross-examined by former SARS Commissioner Tom Moyane’s legal team.

Last year, Moyane’s legal counsel Dali Mpofu accused Gordhan of making up evidence against his client.

Gordhan highlighted that tension between him and the former SARS Commissioner started when he was appointed Finance Minister in 2015. The Commission will also hear from former partner at BAIN SA, Athol Williams.

The Commission will hear South African Revenue Services (SARS) related evidence from the former partner at BAIN SA, Mr. Athol Williams, on Tuesday, 23 March 2021 at 09:30. [Updated] #StateCaptureInquiry pic.twitter.com/NGNfL0Zbhu — State Capture Commission (@StateCaptureCom) March 22, 2021

Gordhan and Moyane’s legal counsel Dali Mpofu had a war of words with each other in their last appearance before the commission.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had to intervene as tensions between the two escalated.

Moyane also accuses Gordhan of jealousy against him for blowing the whistle on the SARS Rogue Unit.

