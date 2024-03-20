‘Electoral Court doesn’t have jurisdiction to hear ANC’s application’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Advocate Dali Mpofu, representing the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party, told the Electoral Court that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the African National Congress (ANC) application to review the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) decision to register the MK Party.

He argued that the ANC’s application is a desperate political reaction to the December 16 announcement by former President Jacob Zuma that he will neither vote nor campaign for the ANC, but will throw his weight behind the MK Party.

Mpofu says, “The Electoral Court may review any decision of the commission. Is there a decision of the commission before this court? No! Absent the statutory boundaries of the jurisdiction of the court, how can this court even reach the merits? Is there a decision of the commission? No, but what is worse, there was a decision of the commission on the 24th of November and that decision was left alone knowingly.”

SABC News reporter Canny Maphanga updates on the ANC vs MK case:

