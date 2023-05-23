The state has filed an application, in the Enyobeni tavern case, to have the accused, the media, and the public removed from the court, as a minor is expected to testify.

The minor was at the tavern when 21 under-aged patrons died in June last year.

Couple, Siyakhangela and Vuyokazi Ndevu are facing charges of selling alcohol beverages to minors, and allowing them inside their establishment.

The trial started last month and Mcedisi Kwinana, a neighbour, was the first state witness to take the stand.

Two witnesses from the Eastern Cape liquor board will also testify in court later on Tuesday.

Parents want justice

Last month, the parents of the Enyobeni Tavern tragedy said they will go to any length for the prosecution of the tavern’s owners for their children’s deaths.

A parent of one of the deceased Khululekile Ncandana said law enforcement agencies are conducting further investigations into the cause of the deaths of their children.

“This is only for the selling of alcohol to underage children, and for the death of the children. We are still going forward with that, law enforcement agencies are still investigating that. So, as soon as the investigations are done with, it will also continue.”

VIDEO: Interview with the Father of one of the victims:

