The police in Limpopo have discovered an arms cache at a farm outside Polokwane.

Police Spokesperson, Malesela Ledwaba, says the workers at a potato farm found boxes while ploughing and alerted police.

Police say they discovered six boxes containing arms and ammunition. The farm is under a lease.

Ledwaba says investigations are continuing.

“The police at Westernburg, outside Polokwane, are investigating an incident following the discovery of boxes of arms and ammunition R1 rifle as well as grenades on a farm outside Soetdorings.”

Ledwaba says there has not been any arrests as yet.