Eskom says stage three load shedding will continue until five tomorrow morning. Stage three resumed at four this afternoon.

It says stage one load shedding will be implemented during the day tomorrow from five am to four pm when stage three will return.

Eskom says this pattern of stage three at night and stage one during the day will continue until further notice.

#LoadsheddingUpdate

