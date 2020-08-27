[File Image] One person sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says it has started gathering information that will assist in the investigation into the cause of a plane crash in Springs, east of Johannesburg on Wednesday night.

The light aircraft was on a training flight when it crashed.

It had two people on board.

One was fatally injured while the other sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital.

CAA spokesperson Kabelo Ledwaba says, “The evidence collection phase, which has already begun, will define the size and scope of the investigation as well as the anticipated time frame for the completion of a final report. It is vital to point out that investigations can vary in complexity and may at times take longer to complete.”

“However, should a critical safety issue be identified during the course of the investigation, the investigating team will then immediately notify relevant parties so that appropriate action can be taken.”