Kolisi urges Western Cape residents to pursue their dreams

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Springboks’ Captain Siya Kolisi has thanked Capetonians for their unwavering support for the Rugby World Cup-winning team. Hundreds of people have come out onto the streets of the mother city to witness the trophy victory parade.

The throngs of supporters are cheering whistling and ululating in admiration of their rugby idols.

Speaking from the podium at the Cape Town City Hall, Kolisi says the country although it is rated among third-world nations has managed to triumph against wealthy first-world countries twice in a row.

He has encouraged the crowds to never give up on their dreams. The multitudes are seen hanging from balconies and windows to catch a glimpse of the spectacular historic moment.

The victory tour will crisscross several streets in the CBD over to Langa and Bonteheuwel and end then wrap up at the Cape Town International Airport.

Parliamentarians proud of the team

The team also visited Parliament. The entire precinct was packed with staff and Parliamentarians welcoming the team.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula praised the team and its management for uniting the nation.

“You know what? We are here today in a Parliament that has paved the way and enacted laws that will allow us today to call you a Springbok that has both black and white people and this is what we are celebrating. We are celebrating a united nation behind the Springboks.”

Excitement in Langa

In Langa, the mood was jubilant as hundreds of people lined the 100-year-old township’s streets in anticipation of the Rugby World Cup Trophy Tour.

Langa residents say it is even more significant for them as their centenary celebrations are taking place this year.

“I am a matriculant at Trafalger High. I am a huge fan of the Bokke. We also support cricket. We hope that soccer can progress like rugby. We love you guys so much, guys. Thank you Siya Kolisi, thank you for making us proud. Langa has a history; we are celebrating a hundred years now. So, we are happy to see the Boks coming here.”

Livestream of the tour: