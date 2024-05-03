Springbok victory tour touches down in Northern Cape

Reading Time: < 1 minute

With just over a month left before the Springboks begin their new season, first choice hooker Malcolm Marx says he is steadily recovering and hopes to join the squad in June.

The Webb Ellis Cup finally made its way to Kimberley in the Northern Cape, nearly eight months after the Springboks lifted the trophy for the fourth time.

The trophy was accompanied by Marx alongside Duane Vermeulen and Deon Fourie.

They were welcomed by fans eagerly waiting at the Kimberley Diamond Pavilion Mall to take photos with the champs and the trophy.

Springbok hooker Marx, who was delighted to meet the fans, says he is recovering well.

“It’s awesome to see that the support is still there, I think everyone is still on a buzz from the World Cup, which is quite awesome. It’s nice to come to a town like Kimberley and experience that. I’m giving my best to get back on the field. I’m trying to do as much as I can, obviously not trying to rush it as well.”

VIDEO | Boks Victory Tour | Rugby World Cup lands in Northern Cape: