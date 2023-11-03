Springboks celebratory victory tour set to light up Cape Town

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The Springboks will be heading on their victory parade in Cape Town on Friday. They were welcomed to the Mother City by thousands of fans when they arrived at Cape Town International Airport last night.

Springboks fans came out in their numbers to welcome the Springboks to Cape Town – and the vibe at the airport was electrifying.

Many of the fans were wearing their Springboks jerseys and other Bok outfits.

Singing, chanting, and wearing their green and gold with pride, Capetonians have added their voices in hailing the Boks’ magnificent victory and achievement.

Springboks’ Damian Willemse says winning the Rugby World Cup still feels unreal. He was speaking when the squad arrived at the airport in Cape Town.

“It’s so magical. I’m lost for words. There’s nothing I can say that’s going to put into words what this means to everyone.”

Springboks fans were excited to see their heroes up close. This is what some of them had to say.

“Wow! It was exciting. Oh, so many emotions coming through right now as the Boks are entering. We’re all here, shouting and rooting for the Bokke, thank you SABC.” “I’m very excited. Just waiting for them so that we can celebrate.”

With seemingly boundless energy after a long day, the gold-bearing Bokke were as excited to greet the fans

as they were to see them.

Hugs, selfies, and a touch of the golden Cup later. The sentiment is that they’re ready to hit the streets of the Mother City!

Siya Kolisi says, “I can’t wait … You can see already the people are excited to see us. You must be tired … Not for this. Kaapstad is ready, we are ready too. Ons kan nie wag nie!”

Four-time rugby world champions, the Springboks, are expected to visit Parliament on Friday morning, whereafter they will have a victory parade in the Cape Town CBD, before visiting some other areas in the Mother City.

