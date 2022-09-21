The Springboks expect Argentina to come out guns blazing in their final Rugby Championship match in Durban on Saturday. Although South Africa and New Zealand are the title favourites, Argentina and Australia still have an outside chance of lifting the trophy.

Boks and New Zealand top the series’ standings with 14 points each. The Wallabies are on ten points and Los Pumas on nine.

The Boks regard it as a four-way race and approach the clash in Durban like they would in a final.

Springboks Coach Jacques Nienaber says, “If the result goes Australia’s way, Argentina can win this Rugby Championship and they are here with a mission to win the Rugby Championship for the first time just as we are.”

Nienaber also welcomed the return of replacement hooker Bongi Mbonami to the squad.

Mbonambi and Franco Mostert will start on the bench.

🇿🇦 Minor changes to the Bok team for the big clash in Durban

✅ Steyn and Du Toit to start against @lospumas

🗣️ “We showed in the first half last week what we are capable of”

