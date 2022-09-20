Many rugby pundits are predicting that the Springboks are just one injury in the backline away from certain disaster when they face Argentina in Durban in a must-win round six match-up in the Rugby Championship on Saturday.

Jacques Nienaber has selected veteran and fan favourite Frans Steyn at flyhalf as a last resort. It’s one of two changes in the starting line-up, the other being welcoming back flanker Pieter-Steph du Toit.

As the Boks skirt their way around an injury dilemma, they have still named an incredibly strong match day 23 in a final bid to win the Rugby Championship.

The last time Frans Steyn started for the Springboks at flyhalf was against Italy in June 2008. It is great to have such a versatile player in the Boks’ ranks, but after losing three fly halfs this season, the team is just one injury away from a huge problem.

Steyn will almost certainly stand up to the physicality of the Pumas but will he be able to go the distance in the match? The six two split on the bench means the Boks have almost no room for injury amongst the backs. But regardless, Jacques Nienaber has every faith in Steyn.

Nienaber opted against selecting Elton Jantjies out of concerns for the player’s mental health.

The issues and the patch-up nature surrounding the fly half berth aside, this is still an incredibly strong team.

This already powerful forward pack welcomes back Pieter Steph du Toit with number eight Duane Vermeulen and hooker Bongi Mbonambi on the bench. These kinds of forward stocks are absolutely staggering to say the least.

Also back is wing Kurt Lee Arendse who wowed in his earlier appearance in the tournament. He will be an impressive replacement should Canan Moodie or Makazole Mampimpi need to get off the pitch.

The Springboks will play their final round match of the Rugby Championship knowing exactly what is expected of them.

At the moment they are level on log points with New Zealand but have a 13 points deficit to make up in scoring.

That deficit will almost certainly change with the All Blacks playing the Wallabies in Auckland at 9am, and by the 5pm kick-off against Argentina, the Boks will still need a bonus point win to claim the Rugby Championship and winning by a healthy margin will also be essential.