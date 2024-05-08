Springbok women rugby team beat Kenya 63-5

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Springbok Women rugby side comprehensively beat Kenya 63-5 in the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup in Antananarivo, Madagascar.

The South Africans scored 11 tries while their Kenyan counterparts could only manage one.

An excellent display by the #BokWomen at the Stade Makis 🇿🇦 🏆#MakeItCount pic.twitter.com/kQWZQ9DVgu — SA Women's Rugby (@WomenBoks) May 8, 2024

This follows on the South Africans win in the opening game of the four-nation competition where they beat Cameroon 55-nil.

The Springboks led 39-5 at the break after scoring 7 tries in the opening forty minutes.

Kenya limited the damage to only four tries in the second half but their attacking skills let them down.

The Springbok women are clear favorites to win the tournament and qualify for next year’s World Cup.

They will take on the hosts Madagascar in the final game on Sunday.

SA Women Rugby growing in leaps and bounds