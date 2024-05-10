Dominic Thiem to retire at end of tennis season due to injury

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem will retire at the end of the 2024 season after going through a turbulent few years due to a wrist injury, the 30-year-old Austrian said on Friday.

The former world number three has struggled to get back to top form after suffering a wrist injury in 2021, which sidelined him for months and saw him slip down the world rankings.

Thiem, a twice French Open finalist, in January said this season was his “last chance” to get back to playing at a level he expects of himself and climb back up the rankings.

“It is a very important, very sad, very beautiful message that this season will be my last one,” Thiem, who won the U.S. Open in 2020, posted on Instagram.

“There are some reasons behind it: firstly, of course, my wrist. It is not exactly the way it should be and how I want it. The second reason is my inner feeling: I have been thinking about this decision for a very long time.”

“I’ve had success and trophies which I never dreamt of. It was an incredible journey. In the end I came to the conclusion that this decision to end my career at the end of this season is the only right one”, says Theim.

Currently ranked 117th, Thiem claimed his first win on the ATP Tour in 2024 by beating German Maximilian Marterer at the Estoril Open but was eventually knocked out in the last 16 by Frenchman Richard Gasquet.

He had bowed out of the Australian Open in the first round.