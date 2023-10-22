South Africans celebrate Springboks’ victory, unite on social media

Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africans are in a festive mood after the Springboks’ victory over England in the World Cup semi-finals in Paris on Saturday.

In a nail-biting encounter, Handre Pollard kicked a penalty at the last minute to make the score 16-15.

The defending champions will face New Zealand in the final at Stade de France next weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, the South African cricket team, the Proteas, won by 399 for seven wickets. This is their highest score against the English. The English were dismissed for 170 in the 22nd over.

South Africans have been taking to social media to share their views on the game with their fans.

Congratulations to our champions for the victory tonight. You have triumphed, now off to the finals…Bosso ke mang? 🎉🎉#StrongerTogether#RSAvsENG#StrongerTogether#Mayibuye#RWC2023 Full time 🇿🇦 – 16 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 – 15 pic.twitter.com/5ELzrlmvAT — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) October 21, 2023

Proteas men have made history by defeating defending champions by 229 Runs…🏆

Well played South Africa#RWCFinal #CWC23INDIA

#ENGvRSA pic.twitter.com/WQxmXJxDfE — Shobhit Kumar (@Shobhit110198) October 21, 2023

The World’s finest scrummager. Lebitso lebe ke seromo [a bad name is an omen] , named Retshegofaditswe meaning we have been blessed and he truly was a blessing for South Africa tonight. Proud product of HTS LOUIS BOTHA.#RSAvsENG #RWCFinal #StrongerTogether pic.twitter.com/QSHAmYuPKZ — RETHABILE NOVEMBER (@RethaNovember) October 21, 2023

This is clearly for everyone in South Africa, the families, the nation , the team or even the animals themselves . This touches the heart of everyone under the flag 🇿🇦🇿🇦🇿🇦#RWC2023 #ENGvRSA #RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/X3unUOmXkI — Jezza 🇿🇦🇩🇪🇪🇸 (@JezzaMaqasa) October 22, 2023

I know the World is in pain and I don’t know about you but I needed this type of joy. Here’s a timeline cleanse. South Africans 🍾 after dealing with the colonizers. #RWCFinal #ENGvRSA #RSAvsENG pic.twitter.com/Le4Ko6HJSU — Layla M (@royalrota) October 22, 2023



The final game is already generating increasing anticipation.

28 October 2023 New Zealand v South Africa. Rugby World Cup final. 🏆 Replay of the 1995 WC Final. I cannot begin to explain how insane this game is going to be. #rwc2023 #RWCFinal 🇳🇿 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/ooYjXctItm — Jason Nomoa (@1992sFinest) October 21, 2023

we go again, two of the best rugby playing nations in the world….#RWCFinal pic.twitter.com/tByTUX3mmN — Not Urbanized.🇿🇦 (@BongiweLangeni) October 22, 2023