South Africans celebrate Springboks’ victory, unite on social media

  • Semi Final - England v South Africa - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - October 21, 2023 South Africa's RG Snyman, Deon Fourie and teammates celebrate after the match as South Africa reach the final.
Reading Time: 2 minutes

South Africans are in a festive mood after the Springboks’ victory over England in the World Cup semi-finals in Paris on Saturday.

In a nail-biting encounter, Handre Pollard kicked a penalty at the last minute to make the score 16-15.

The defending champions will face New Zealand in the final at Stade de France next weekend.

Earlier on Saturday, the South African cricket team, the Proteas, won by 399 for seven wickets. This is their highest score against the English.  The English were dismissed for 170 in the 22nd over.

South Africans have been taking to social media to share their views on the game with their fans.

 


The final game is already generating increasing anticipation.

