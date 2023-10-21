Proteas secure historic win, handing England their worst ODI defeat

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The South African men’s cricket team delivered an outstanding all-round performance to hand England their heaviest defeat ever in one-day international cricket.

The Proteas secured a 229-run victory over the defending champions in a World Cup match in a very hot and humid Mumbai, India.

After being sent in to bat first, South Africa made 399 for the loss of seven wickets, the highest-ever score against England in one-day cricket.

The English were then dismissed for 170 in the 22nd over.

South Africa had a dismal start after opener Quinton de Kock was dismissed for four in the first over. But Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen steered the ship back to safety.

Together, they added 121 runs for the second wicket, before Van der Dussen was dismissed for 60.

Hendricks, however, made an invaluable 85 before he was bowled by Adil Rashid.

At the halfway mark, the South Africans were sitting pretty on 164 for three.

Stand-in captain, Aiden Markram was out for 42 and David Miller made 5 before Heinrich Klaassen and Marco Jansen joined forces in the middle.

Despite the tough conditions, they were both magnificent.

Klaassen’s 100 came off just 61 deliveries and included 11 fours and four sixes.

Jansen was equally impressive.

He wasted no time in contributing an unbeaten 75 – smashing six sixes and three fours.

Their 151-run, sixth-wicket partnership, however, came to an end after Klaassen was bowled for 109.

Gerald Coetzee was out for 3, but the damage was already done.

The Proteas finished on a solid 399 for seven. But things went from bad to worse for the defending champions.

Lungi Ngidi struck in the third over, to dispose of Johnny Bairstow for just 10.

Moments later, Joe Root was sent packing – caught by Miller off Jansen’s bowling for two.

Dawid Malan was initially given not out for caught behind.

But after the South Africans reviewed the decision, he was also on his way – out for six.

Kagiso Rabada then sent Ben Stokes packing for five, and England were in dire straits on 38 for four in the 9th over.

Coetzee struck to get rid of Jos Buttler, Harry Brook and Rashid, and a spectacular Proteas victory seemed imminent.

The England tail provided some resistance, but after some frustration, Ngidi and Maharaj wrapped it up.

The injured Reece Topley could not bat, and the Proteas recorded a massive 229-run win to put their campaign back on track.

The Proteas will remain in Mumbai for their next clash on Tuesday when they take on Bangladesh.

England will face Sri Lanka in Bangaluru two days later.