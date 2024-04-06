England speedster Archer targeting T20 World Cup

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Archer has remained sidelined since May last year with a nagging elbow injury and is back in Barbados, where he was born, to play club cricket as part of his return to competitive action.

Key said the 29-year-old could return to action in next month’s home T20 series against Pakistan.

“Jofra has been out with Sussex in India for pre-season and bowled quickly out there, bowled really well,” Key told Sky Sports on Friday.

“He has now gone back to the Caribbean where he’s going to play a bit of club cricket, all looking to get himself ready for the T20 World Cup.

“He’ll hopefully play in the series against Pakistan, but it’s always fingers-crossed at the moment with Jofra.”

England, however, would not rush him back into the rigour of test cricket, Key said.