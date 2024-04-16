Ayabonga Khaka to join 100 club in 3rd ODI against Sri Lanka

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Proteas fast bowler Ayabonga Khaka will become the first black female cricketer to play 100 One Day Internationals (ODI) for South Africa when she steps onto the field in the third and final ODI against Sri Lanka’s women on Wednesday.

The third and final match of the series is at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom and it’s also a series decider.

Seamer Ayabonga Khaka made her international debut against Bangladesh in 2012 and has since been a regular player for the Proteas in both ODI’s and T20 Internationals.

The 31-year-old will become only the third black player to play a 100 one-day matches for South Africa, alongside Makhaya Ntini and Kagiso Rabada. She will also become the first black female cricketer to achieve this feat.

“To be honest for me I’m just a cricketer. I’ll take it that I am achieving a milestone that other people have achieved I’m not looking that I am the first one I am grateful to be part of the group that has achieved that great players before me have achieved that and I am honoured to be a part of them,” says Khaka.

Khaka took three for 28 against the Sri Lankans in the second match in Kimberley to help bundle the visitors out for 229. And as a senior member of the team, she’s aware she needs to stick to the basics and do them well.

“I think I am just focusing on getting my confidence back and hitting my straps again I am just taking what I can take. My focus is just trying to hit my lines and length the results are not something that I am focusing on, but it’s always great to contribute to the team,” Khaka explains.

With points on offer towards the ICC’s ODI Championship, the Proteas will certainly be looking to seal a series win in Potchefstroom on Wednesday.

“50 overs for us are all about the points the T20 series was all about preparing for the T20 World Cup. This one is all about the points and we know how big it is and we are ready for it tomorrow,” Khaka elaborates.

The series decider in Potchefstroom is another day/night match and gets underway at 2pm.