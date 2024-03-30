Sri Lanka beats Proteas women by seven wickets

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Sri Lanka’s national women’s cricket team beat the Proteas women by seven wickets in Potchefstroom on Saturday afternoon to level the three-match series. After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Proteas women set the visitors a target of 138 for victory.

The hosts surpassed the target with seven balls remaining to seal victory.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, the Proteas women lost a wicket in the fourth over. Achini Kulasuriya removed Tazmin Britz for seven with the South Africans having 26 runs on the scoreboard.

Marizanne Kapp and Anneke Bosch contributed 58 runs to take the Proteas women to 84. Bosch reached a half century in the process but her brilliant innings were shortly brought to an end in the 10th over by Kavisha Dilhari.

The Proteas women suffered a collapse which saw them reduced to 118. They lost seven wickets for 19 with Karabo Meso sent packing for a duck by Chamali Athaphaththu.

The hosts reached 137 in their 20 overs.

In reply, the visitors scored 25 runs before the Proteas women struck. Athaphaththu was caught behind for six by Meso off the bowling of Tumi Sekhukhune.

Vishmi Gunaratne and Harshitha Samarawickrama added 31 runs to take the visitors to 56 before the latter was sent packing for 12.

Hasini Perera was next to depart. She was sent packing for a single by Nadine De Klerk. Gunaratne and Dilhari took the visitors over the line with seven balls remaining to seal victory.