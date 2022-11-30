The Panel’s report, which assessed whether there is sufficient evidence to recommend the impeachment of President Cyril Ramaphosa by Parliament, will be made public this evening, according to National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

The Section 89 panel, led by retired Chief Justice Sandile Ngcobo, that investigated the Phala Phala farm theft handed over its report to the Speaker earlier on Wednesday.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the handover was a landmark event in the democratic Parliament’s history. It will be available to Members of Parliament and the public.

Phala Phala Report handed over to Mapisa-Nqakula: Abra Barbier reports

Ngcobo says he and the two other panellists, retired judge Thokozile Masipa and Advocate Sello Mahlape worked right up to the last minute.

“There has been a lot of anxiety from people and understandably so,” says Ngcobo.

He also asks Parliament to consider the timeframes given to such a panel. Ngcobo adds that this was not a matter to be taken lightly. “It was a complex issue, dragging a President cannot be done in a flimsy process.”

The aim of the report was to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to show that Ramaphosa has a case to answer following revelations of a break-in and theft of foreign currency at his Phala Phala farm in 2020.

Section 89 Panel hands over report on Phala Phala scandal: Ongama Mtimka

Steenhuisen’s reaction

Democratic Alliance leader John Steenhuisen says it is unfortunate that the report will only be released tonight. Steenhuisen says the decision to release the report tonight is a recipe for more speculation.

“I think there is a great public interest in the report. I think given the fact that this is the first time that this committee(Panel) has done its work and I think in the interest of transparency, I think it would have been better to have a simultaneous release as we saw with the Zondo report.”

“At the moment it was handed over, electronic versions were being submitted to the media and to the opposition. I think the key thing, the matter now is suspense is going to open the space for more speculation and the like,” Steenhuisen explains.

Phala Phala Report to be released on Wednesday evening: Mzwandile Mbeje