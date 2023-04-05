Trade union, Solidarity, says the state attorney has written to it confirming that the state of disaster pertaining to the energy crisis will be withdrawn today.

Solidarity says it has also been requested to withdraw its court application to have the state of disaster scrapped.

According to Solidarity, the letter is a result of its pressure on government.

Meanwhile, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Thembi Nkadimeng will this afternoon update the media on the State of the National Disaster.

Electricity Minister, Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, will also be at the media briefing which will take place in Pretoria.

Corruption

Following the declaration, opposition parties raised their voices saying the move could pave way for rampant corruption.

Action SA said the move could be turned into what it calls a “national state of looting”, as the move could pave the way for corruption.

The African Transformation Movement’s Vuyo Zungula shared the sentiments, saying he also disagrees with the forming of a new ministry position.

Inkatha Freedom Party National Spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa said these moves could cause confusion.

