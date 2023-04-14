Students at the Sol Plaatje University in Kimberley have been cautioned against backstreet abortions that have raised concern for the National Department of Health.

Deputy Minister of Health, Sibongiseni Dhlomo, led an anti-illegal abortion march in Kimberley to caution students against this dangerous act.

Abortion is legal in the country and can be accessed for free at public health facilities.

Northern Cape Health MEC Maruping Lekwene elaborates.

“Our young people must look after themselves, they must access clinics to get more information around contraceptives around methods to avoid early pregnancy. What’s important as well we’ve hired young people, peers which we’ve deployed in 24 institutions throughout the province just advocating and engaging with young people around sexual reproduction and how we must look after ourselves but also to avoid illegal abortion. So, the main message today is advocating for healthy lifestyle, healthy programs but focusing on young people especially students.”

Deputy Minister of Health Dr Sibongiseni Dhlomo, MEC for Health in the Northern Cape, Mr Maruping Lekwene, Acting HOD for Health in the Northern Cape, Dr Dion Theys and students from institutions around Kimberley taking part in a 1.1km march against illegal abortions (cont) pic.twitter.com/ZZO8LGKO1w — Northern Cape Department of Health (@nc_doh) April 14, 2023