South Africa woke this Saturday morning to the news that political stalwart and Traditional Prince of the AmaZulu nation Mangosuthu Buthelezi has passed on at the age of 95.

President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) founder died during the early hours of this morning.

People, officials, political parties and government went on to social media to send condolences to the Buthelezi family and the AmaZulu nation at large.

Reactions on social media below:

At this point in time, we embrace the Buthelezi clan in their mourning and pray that the soul of the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi rests in peace. pic.twitter.com/d83hdOjqDX — South African Government (@GovernmentZA) September 9, 2023

Mangosuthu Buthelezi dies at 95. End of an era. How do you think he should be remembered? https://t.co/4Bahzjnmga — Milton Nkosi (@nkosi_milton) September 9, 2023

🕊️ | The DA extends our deepest condolences to the family of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, who have lost a dear loved one; to his beloved Inkatha Freedom Party and the Zulu Nation, who have lost a great leader; and indeed to all South Africans, who have lost a founding father. pic.twitter.com/NkJUc9eC0m — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) September 9, 2023

♦️Must Read♦️ The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) mourns the passing of one of the longest serving political figures in South Africa and an important leader within the Zulu Royal Family, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. pic.twitter.com/J58CjKjJPv — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 9, 2023

STATEMENT ON THE PASSING OF PRINCE MANGOSUTHU BUTHELEZI FOUNDER AND PRESIDENT EMERITUS OF THE INKATHA FREEDOM PARTY, INKOSI OF THE BUTHELEZI CLAN AND TRADITIONAL PRIME MINISTER TO THE ZULU MONARCH AND NATION Full statement: https://t.co/TjMdW4pTwE pic.twitter.com/5ec0Sx5rDF — Inkatha Freedom Party (@IFP_National) September 9, 2023

ActionSA extends our deepest condolences to Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s Family, the amaZulu Nation, and members of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) who have all been bereft by his unfortunate passing. Buthelezi was a giant who played an instrumental role in the fight for… pic.twitter.com/APxzbQR5Xt — ActionSA (@Action4SA) September 9, 2023