The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has reported snow on the southern Drakensberg peaks, adding to the scenic winter landscape.

Stunning photographs posted on the Snow Report South Africa Facebook page also captured thick snow on the Central Drakensberg peaks, while a light dusting covered the top of the Northern Drakensberg.

The snowfall comes as temperatures plummeted to as low as 0 degrees Celsius in some parts of KwaZulu-Natal overnight. Forecaster Odirile Modipa confirmed that Giants Castle and Underberg registered a bone-chilling zero degrees Celsius.

Rainfall chart for today, 21-07-2023. Rain and showers are expected over the central and eastern parts of the country. Otherwise fine and cold conditions are expected. pic.twitter.com/sZjS7cSdgV — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 21, 2023

The Harry Gwala district experienced significant snowfall, with images showing snow on the ground and the mountain peaks. The widespread snowfall even led to road coverings, contributing to picturesque winter scenes.

Although the region experienced chilly conditions, Modipa assures residents that warmer weather is on the horizon as the weekend approaches.

He predicts a 30% probability of light showers and rain today, which will clear by the afternoon.

Tomorrow, an improvement in temperatures is anticipated, bringing slightly warmer conditions. On Sunday, light showers and rain are expected along the coast, with the rest of KZN predicted to have clear skies.

As the winter season continues, residents and tourists alike can enjoy the beauty of the snow-capped Drakensberg peaks while looking forward to milder weather in the coming days.

