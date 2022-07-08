Many small businesses and micro-enterprises are still trying to rebuild, one year after the massive violence and looting that struck KwaZulu-Natal and parts of Gauteng.

The unrest followed the incarceration of former president Jacob Zuma who had ignored a Constitutional Court order to continue to testify at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture, where many witnesses had implicated Zuma in wrongdoing.

At least 350 people were killed and tens of billions of rand in damage caused during the unrest.

This Inanda-based petrol station owner, who wants to remain anonymous says although it’s been difficult for his employees, he is happy to return to work.

“We are coming from a very difficult time, July last year was a very difficult time for us. We never though that at some point we will be smiling again, we gonna be laughing again. I’m looking at my staff right now and everybody is in such a jovial mode right now after we have just opened. Had a meeting with community leaders about two weeks ago.”

“Everyone is looking forward to having the station, to support the community. People are regretting what has happened, they are condemning what has happened. I’m just more excited about my staff, they have been sitting at home for a good 12 months. Many of them you can tell that they have been struggling.”