Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation, Blade Nzimande, has urged Police Minister Bheki Cele to ensure that SAPS leaves no stone unturned in its search for the killers of Fort Hare University Vice-Chancellor bodyguard Mboneli Vesele.

The executive protection officer at the University of Fort Hare was laid to rest on Saturday following a funeral service at the university’s Bisho Campus. Nzimande is among the government ministers present at Vesele’s funeral at the university’s Bhisho campus on Saturday.

Vesele was killed last week outside Vice-Chancellor Sakhela Buhlungu’s home in Alice, Eastern Cape, in an assassination attempt on Buhlungu.

Cele, as well as Minister in the Presidency Mr Mondli Gungubele, are attending the funeral.

The apparent assassination attempt on the vice-chancellor of the University of Fort Hare has focused attention on corruption, gender-based violence, and security risks, all of which appear to have strengthened their grip on the university.

Action against crime, corruption

Meanwhile, the Institutional Forums and Councils of the University of Fort Hare have been notified to take swift action against crime, corruption, and violence at this institution.

Minister Nzimande states that these issues should not be dealt with by individuals but by the entire institution.

“I plea with the entire university to work with me in working towards the safety of this university because I am not doing this for myself, I’m doing it for the future of the students in this university, of which a large number are living in poverty.”

Following Vesele’s death, many including University students, senior management and junior staff have great concerns about their safety at the institution.

In a memorial service held at the University’s Alice campus earlier this week, Vesele’s colleague in the security and protection department, Thamsanqa Sonjica said the perpetrators perpetuating the threats and deaths in this university are within and will be caught soon.

“These criminals that are internal, that are targeting us, I say it boldly that it will be difficult for them to come back. Here we are protecting the executive, an executive that is protecting the vision of this university. We are not doing this for ourselves but for the future of our children, the problem is the place that we are positioned in, at this university.”

