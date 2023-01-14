The late executive protection officer at the University of Fort Hare, Mboneli Vesele, will be laid to rest on Saturday at Fort Hare University’s Bisho campus.

Vesele, the personal bodyguard of the University’s Vice Chancellor, Professor Sakhela Buhlungu, was shot and killed last week while driving the official vehicle of the Vice Chancellor nearby the VC’s home.

Following Vesele’s death, many, including university students, senior management, and junior staff, have great concerns about their safety at the institution.

In a memorial service held at the University’s Alice campus earlier this week, Vesele’s colleague in the security and protection department, Thamsanqa Sonjica said the perpetrators perpetuating the threats and deaths in this university are within and will be caught soon.

“We are being targeted by internal criminals. I say it boldly: it will be difficult for them to come back. Here, we are protecting the executive, an executive who is protecting the vision of this university. We are not doing this for ourselves, but for the future of our children; the issue is our current position at this university.”

