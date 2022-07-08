A memorial service for six-year-old Khayalethu Magadla will be held at his family home in Dlamini, Soweto on Friday.

Magadla fell into a manhole while playing with friends in Soweto last month.

It took the rescue team about three weeks to recover his body.

After the service, the boy’s remains will be transported to Bityi in the Eastern Cape for burial on Saturday next week.

Following weeks of intense search for Khayalethu, his lifeless body was found at the Eldorado Park wastewater plant.

The body of 6-year-old Khayalethu Magadla has been recovered:

Acting Chief of Emergency Services Noma Mjali said it took that long to recover the child’s body because the rescue team had to actually go through the sewer pipes from where the child fell to where he was found on Saturday.

She further explains that when they got to the Johannesburg wastewater treatment plant, they discovered that the water levels were at very dangerous levels.

Mjali elaborated, “For the last couple of days they’ve been working tirelessly, trying to reduce the water levels so that they could go in. So they went in a couple of times in through different entrances and different manholes, but today they went into a very difficult manhole that they’ve been struggling to open for the last couple of days. They were able to recover the body of the missing child.”