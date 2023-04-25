Six suspects have been arrested in Milnerton in Cape Town for the illegal possession of abalone worth about R2.8 million.

Hawks spokesperson Zinzi Hani says they received information from Crime Intelligence about a vehicle en route to Cape Town, possibly transporting abalone.

Hani says the driver, who was a foreign national, was found with seven bags of wet abalone in the boot of the car. She says five local suspects in another identified car were arrested.

Further investigation led to a premises in Century City, Milnerton where an illegal abalone processing facility was confiscated together with a large quantity of wet and dried abalone.

The suspects have appeared in court.