Cape Town man bust with abalone

The City of Cape Town’s Law Enforcement unit says the South African Police Service’s flying squad have arrested a man in possession of 76 units of abalone in Sea Point along the Atlantic Seaboard.

Spokesperson Wayne Dyson says a city law enforcement officer responded to a complaint of alleged poaching.

He says officers spotted the alleged poachers in the water as well as vehicles associated with the alleged crime.

Dyson says the alleged poachers tried to evade law enforcement officers. He says officers later noticed a man loading heavy items into a vehicle on the Sea Point Promenade.

Dyson says they approached the suspect who sped off leading to a high-speed chase.

The South African Police Service’s flying squad was contacted for assistance who apprehended the suspect.

Dyson says the man was placed under arrest and the vehicle seized.