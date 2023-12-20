Two arrested in Franschhoek with 21 bags of abalone

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two men have been arrested in Franschhoek for the alleged illegal possession of abalone with an estimated value of over R500 000.

Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie says the two suspects aged 34 and 40 years old were arrested yesterday when police followed up on information about a suspicious vehicle transporting abalone en route to Franschhoek.

“The members did observation on the R45 route and upon spotting the white BMW sedan, they pulled the car with two occupants over and ensued with a search. They discovered a total of 21 bags of abalone which were concealed in the boot and cabin of the vehicle.”

Pojie adds: “The two suspects are scheduled to appear in the Paarl Magistrate’s Court, once charged with the illegal possession of abalone.”

#sapsWC Concerted efforts to eradicate the illegal trafficking of living marine resources, yielded success when members attached to the Rural Flying Squad seized 3031 units abalone to the value of about R525 815 and subsequently arrested two suspects on 18/12 on the R45-route.… pic.twitter.com/L2b9W99Iy9 — SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) December 19, 2023