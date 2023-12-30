Six arrested in connection with Dundee robberies

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Authorities have arrested six people believed to be involved in a series of armed robberies in Dundee, KwaZulu-Natal. Provincial police acted on information that a robbery was imminent, resulting in a raid on a residence in the town.

The suspects now face charges of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of suspected stolen property.

During the operation, the suspects were discovered with stolen alcohol and preliminary enquiries suggest they were involved in a recent pub raid in Dundee.

Spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says, “The suspects are also linked with a burglary at a clothing store in the area following the recovery of suspected stolen property at the house they were in.”

This operation marks a crucial step in addressing the recent surge in criminal activities in the area.