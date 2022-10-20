The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has welcomed the Special Tribunal’s judgment that has ordered a North West service provider to pay back scholar transport money where he inflated the amount.

The service provider had been transporting children attending a rural school in the province.

SIU spokesperson Kaizer Kganyago says the kilometres travelled were claimed between 2010 and 2017.

He says, “The SIU investigation revealed that Maczola Tours inflated the kilometres travelled when rendering a service in terms of the contract, as a result claimed excess payment from the department when they provided scholar transport services to Kopanelo Primary School between 2010 and 2017. The SIU evidence suggests that Maczola Tours benefited unlawfully from the department by the excess amount of R 180 000.”

