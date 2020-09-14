The municipality is one of the latest to be embroiled in a scandal involving alleged fraud related to the procurement of personal protective equipment.

Members of the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) have searched the offices of the manager of the Cederberg Municipality in Clanwilliam in the Western Cape.

The municipality is one of the latest to be embroiled in a scandal involving alleged fraud related to the procurement of personal protective equipment (PPE).

The SIU members were looking for documents to help them in their investigations.

The offices of the municipal manager of the Cederberg Municipality in Clanwilliam in the Western Cape are currently… Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Monday, 14 September 2020

The SIU confiscated a computer from the offices of the supply chain management unit.

Earlier, the SIU members seized documents to help them in their investigations.

A computer has been seized during a raid at the offices of the supply chain management unit in Clanwilliam in the… Posted by SABC News Western Cape on Monday, 14 September 2020

SIU raids Cederberg Municipality:

SIU met with resistance during the Cederberg Municipality investigation:

Free State Treasury to cooperate with SIU investigations

In August, the Free State Treasury Department said it is cooperating with the Special Investigating Unit’s (SIU) COVID-19 related procurement investigations.

The province also came under scrutiny with reports that those close to former Free State Premier and current African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General, Ace Magashule, and other politicians have benefitted from Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) tenders worth millions in the province.

The shocking PPE tender corruption reports have caused a public outcry. The reports continue to emerge, linking politicians to those that clinched COVID-19 related tenders.

The Free State Department of Finance has confirmed that more than 440 companies were awarded contracts in the province.

Opposition parties came out guns blazing accusing ANC members of using the COVID-19 pandemic to enrich themselves.

“We expected this. It’s not only the sons of Magashule, but most of the children related to the leadership of the ANC, their family members, their wives are also part of the scandal of the PPEs in the province. Let everyone who is implicated be investigated and all of them must face the full might of the law. We will assist the police, we will give them names of the companies of those who are still hiding that benefited from these PPEs,” says Mandisa Makheseni, EFF Chairperson.