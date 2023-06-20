The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says it will consider all legal options open to it after the Bhisho High Court ruling that the unit is interdicted from investigating allegations of maladministration in the affairs of Fort Hare University on matters relating to Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane.

SIU spokesperson Kaiser Kganyago says the unit is happy that the order does not interdict or suspend the Fort Hare University investigation in its entirety.

Kganyago says the SIU is further encouraged by paragraph 66 of the judgment which states the following.

“ ‘Where there is evidence that implicates unlawful conduct in so far as the Master’s Degree is concerned, there is nothing stopping the SIU from preparing a motivation as it did with the earlier proclamation and request the President to proclaim that the registration for Master’s Degree, too, should be investigated’. Furthermore, the SIU has noted that paragraph 83 which states that: ‘Although the applicant contends that the SIU was malicious, there is no evidence of such malice’.”

SABC News journalist Abongile Jantjies says the judge in the matter also ruled that each party should pay its costs:



Eradication of fraud

Meanwhile, the University of Fort Hare has also taken note of the ruling. University spokesperson JP Roodt says the institution remains firm in its approach to eradicate fraud.

“Our attorneys are studying the judgment. The University of Fort Hare is committed to see all issues of maladministration and fraud within the institution being dealt with in order to root out corruption.”