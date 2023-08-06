The scourge of killings in KwaMashu hostel north of Durban remains a great concern for police and traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal.

On Sunday, members of the Nazareth Baptist Church (Shembe) gathered in KwaMashu to pray for peace.

This, after hostel leaders expressed concerns following the killing of two security guards at KwaMashu hostel last month.

Hundreds of Nazareth Baptist Church members filled the local soccer field not far from the blocks of hostel buildings. They were joined by traditional leaders from different parts of the province.

Hostels in KwaZulu-Natal are known to be a meeting point of people from different villages in the province.

In the past, traditional leaders from different villages have been called to restore calm and speak to their subjects.

Speaking on behalf of traditional leaders, Inkosi Phiwayinkosi Biyela of the Biyela Clan in Obuka area in eMpangeni appealed for calm.

“There is nothing as painful as hearing that someone from your area who went to Durban to seek employment has been killed at the hostel, they leave behind orphans. We appeal to our people to ensure there is an end to these killings, we are told the killings occur around 12 midnight at the time people are suppose to be sleeping.”

Felefini Mdletshe of the Nazareth Baptist says the church and its leader are concerned about the killings in the hostels.

“Leaders of here at the hostel approach the church and requested our leader to come to this area for a prayer in order to end the killings, today our leader is here to host this prayer to end the bloodshed. As the church we are also worried about the killings as we have also lost some people who were members of our church killed here at the hostel, that left us with unanswered questions because we believe they were not involved even in politics.”

The peace prayer initiative was also supported by members of the South African Police Services.

Provincial police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda says they are doing their utmost best to ensure safety in KwaMashu and surroundings.

“The police in the area are doing everything in their best to curb the killings that are synonymous with the notorious KwaMashu men’s hostel we are here for a prayer session with a well-known Nazareth Baptist Church also known as Shembe together with amakhosi to talk to the people here in the hostel to stop the killings we are doing everything in our powers to curb the killings hearing of a murder now and then in this hostel gives us sleepless nights.”

KwaMashu police stations are amongst the top ten in the country with high number of murder cases.

It remains to be seen if the Nazareth Baptist church divine intervention will put an end to this scourge.