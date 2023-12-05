SGB calls for answers following kitchen manager’s death

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The School Governing Body (SGB) at Moedwil Combined School near Swartruggens is demanding answers following the death of the school’s kitchen manager, Michael Mokhethi, on Friday.

Mokhethi allegedly died after inhaling chemicals from a fire extinguisher that was discharged at the school dining hall.

He is also said to have been assaulted by one of the learners who allegedly attacked kitchen staff in the dining hall.

SGB member Elsie Williams says, “We didn’t get a call from the school but instead were informed by the children. We don’t know where the teachers were at the time, including the principal. Those are the questions that need to be answered so they can explain how they are running things here at Moedwil.”

The Department of Education is sending a senior delegation to the school to further investigate.

Department spokesperson Mphata Molokwane condemned the learners’ behavior, saying, “As the Department of Education in the province, we condemn the manner in which learners conduct themselves, which ends up putting the image of the department into disrepute. We call upon all those involved in the incident to be cooperative and let the law unfold until the investigation closes.”

Molokwane also informed the public that two Grade 12 learners suspected of being involved in the incident have been detained by police.

Police in the province have confirmed the arrest of the two learners, aged 18 and 19, on charges of common assault. An inquest docket has been opened pending the post-mortem results of the deceased.

The SGB at the North West school is demanding answers after an employee’s death:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>