Several suburbs and some areas including, Renosterfontein, Rietvlei, Kroondal and Waterkloof in Rustenburg in the North West have been without power for more than two days.

Residents say they had a heavy storm earlier in the week and the electricity infrastructure that had been damaged then has not been repaired yet.

One resident, Cassandra Cassie says they have not had any feedback from the Rustenburg Local Municipality (RLM).

“Currently there are still areas that are without power and we are not getting any response. RLM has on numerous times said that they are working hard to resolve the problem, the more we ask for updates, the more excuses we get.”

One month ago, residents of Welverdient, Los My Cherie, Rampampaspoort and Goedehoop in the North West urged the provincial government to provide them with services and uplift their communities.

The areas are in the Moses Kotane Local Municipality and situated over 100 kilometres outside Rustenburg. They complained about services such as roads, electricity, water and high mast lights, saying government takes advantage of the fact that they are far from the city lights.

Moses Kotane Local Municipality residents lament poor service delivery: