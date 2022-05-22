eThekwini authorities are keeping a close eye on major roads and informal settlements as heavy rain again lashed the city and many parts of the KwaZulu-Natal province, especially coastal areas.

The municipality has activated its disaster management plan. This comes after floods in the province claimed 448 lives just over a month ago, displacing thousands of families.

eThekwini Metro Police spokesperson Parboo Sewpersad says,” Motorists must be very careful and avoid driving through flooded areas. Avoid crossing low-lying bridges, streams and rivers. Residents living in low-lying areas, sudden floods may affect them. Monitor the rising water levels and evacuate to safer places or to higher ground. The public must monitor weather alerts and radio and television.”

Sewpersad has advised people to keep their cellphones close and dial 031 361 0000 if they need help.

Roads affected

The metro has issued a series of warnings about roads being affected by the heavy rains.

The municipality says residents should avoid or use caution on Fields Hill where a bank has collapsed and one lane is accessible before Kloof.

Motorists are also urged to avoid Genezano Road in Seatides as well as Sanele Nxumalo Lane near the stadium.

The main road leading into Umdloti has also been affected. The Metro says residents should also avoid North Beach Road.

Last night, KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala gave an update on the storm:



Dr Imtiaz Sooliman from the Gift of the Givers talks more about mobilisation of aid for those who might have to leave their homes tonight due to rain: