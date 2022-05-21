The South African Weather Service has increased its warning level about disruptive rains this weekend over KwaZulu-Natal.

It says there is a high likelihood of disruptive rain with a high impact on the coastal areas. With the cut-off low-pressure system moving in over the province, 55-millimetres of rain has already been measured at oPhongolo over the past 24 hours, and 40-millimetres at Ulundi.

Forecaster Thandiwe Gumede says the heaviest rain is expected along the KwaZulu-Natal coast, but that inland areas like Zululand and northern KwaZulu-Natal can also expect heavy rain.

” We do have some thunderstorms that are currently offshore and just off the coast of Durban and Virginia. Some areas will get the thundershowers and others will get the showers. Our 24 hour accumulation is peaking above 50mm and even touching a 100mm and even more than a 100mm in some places. So that’s why those alerts keep on getting upgraded every day.”

April floods

The province is reeling from floods in April that left a trail of destruction.

Over 400 people were killed during the torrential downpours, leaving thousands homeless. Many big businesses were affected, including Toyota SA’s plant in Prospecton.