The eThekwini metro disaster management teams are on high alert ahead of a cold front with possible heavy rain that is expected this weekend.

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala has warned that the soil is still saturated after the devastating floods in April.

Zikalala said at a briefing that 20 millimetre rainfall can cause localised flooding again.

At least 448 people died in last month’s floods.

VIDEO | Premier Zikalala gives update on KZN reconstruction plan following floods:

Municipal spokesperson Msawakhe Mayisela has called on people not to create panic.

“We instructed our disaster management teams to be on high alert now that there is inclement weather that is predicted for this weekend. We are therefore appealing to the members of the public to heed the messages that are on our communication platforms, but we are also appealing to the public, more especially those who happen to be more mischievous and spread fake news, to desist from doing so because that creates unnecessary panic for the public. We will continue to monitor the situation. Our teams are well equipped and ready to respond whenever the need arises.”

VIDEO | SA Weather Service warns of severe cold weather and rain: