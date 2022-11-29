The Health Department says five more of the country’s hospitals are now exempt from rolling blackouts, taking the total number of unaffected public health facilities to 77.

It follows public outrage over the possible health risks of patients amid power cuts.

Eskom and the Department say North West facilities, including the Taung and Ganyesa hospitals, are now excluded from rolling blackouts.

Eskom has been provided with a list of over 200 priority hospitals to be considered for possible power cut exemptions on a phased approach.

Calls for more hospitals to be exempt from rolling blackouts:

The Department’s Spokesperson Foster Mohale says they managed to move from 72 to 77 hospitals, therefore the numbers are increasing daily

“We managed to move from 72 to 77 as of last Friday. So, the number increases on a daily basis but for now we are at 77 hospitals that we have managed to exempt from loadshedding, working with Eskom and the municipalities”

Foster Mohale speaks to SAfm’s Sunrise: