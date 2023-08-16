The Multi-Party National Convention gets under way on Wednesday morning in Kempton Park, East of Johannesburg.

Seven parties including the Democratic Alliance (DA), Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), ActionSA, the United Independent Movement (UIM), Spectrum National Party and Independent South African National Civic Organisation (ISANCO) will participate in discussions on forming a pact towards the 2024 elections.

Build One South Africa Movement Leader Mmusi Maimane said his party’s constituency does not agree with some of the outcomes of the National Dialogue on Coalition Governments.

The pre-election agreement, to iron out a joint programme of action as well as values and principles of a so-called “Moonshot Pact”, will be facilitated by an independent panel of experts lead by Wits School of Governance Professor and Democracy Works Executive Director, William Gumede.

DA leader John Steenhuisen says, “The Convention will be independently chaired by the respected Professor William Gumede and his capable team who have worked on projects just like this on the continent and round the world. One of the things Professor Gumede has taught us is two of the most stable rapidly developing countries in Africa, Mauritius and Cape Verde, have flourished under coalition governments, our aim is to add South Africa to that list after the 2024 elections.”

VIDEO: ActionSA on Prof William Gumede chairing ‘moonshot pact’ convention:

