Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald says the seven opposition parties which are seeking to establish a pre-election pact for South Africa post next year’s elections must make sure that they work hard to make their individual entities strong.

Groenewald was speaking at a media briefing marking the opening of the National Multi-Party Convention which will take place over the next two days in Kempton Park, East of Johannesburg.

The proposal for a so-called Moonshot Pact entails the parties agreeing to a minimum programme of action for an alternative coalition government should the African National Congress (ANC) fail to secure a majority of the popular vote in the 2024 polls.

Groenewald says, “You must always remember, you must make your party strong to ensure that after the election we will form a formal coalition that you can bring those values of your party into that coalition, that is most important, but we must work hard, the Freedom Front Plus is willing to work hard and work together to ensure that together we save South Africa.” Inkatha Freedom Party leader Velenkosini Hlabisa says despite South Africa being on the verge of becoming a failed state, there is still hope for this country and its people. Hlabisa has urged eligible voters to exercise their democratic right to vote and effect the much needed change in the 2024 polls. “As the IFP we are here to determine how best to serve SA together, how best to bring about much needed change and how to make sure that the issues that are important to our constituencies are on the negotiating table, these include crime, unemployment, poverty, load sheding, inequality and the ever widening gap between the rich and the poor. As politicians we can’t bring change alone we need the help of all South Africans and civil society. If you are unhappy about the way things are in SA do not stay silent register and vote and effect a change of govt in 2024.” ‘Historic milestone’

National Chairperson of ActionSA Michael Beaumont says the Multi-Party Convention taking place in Kempton Park over the next two days is a historic milestone for South Africa.

Beaumont says, “It has been difficult and let me say, we are not yet there, the next two days are going to be difficult but certainly the gravity of the moment and the unequivocal voice of South Africans saying ‘we see this as an important first step to fixing our country’ must hang over all our heads, to remind us that even if we have differences and things over which we disagree, we have to be able to find important common ground to the challenges facing South Africa.”