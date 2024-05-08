Seven people confirmed dead in George building collapse

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The death toll in the George building collapse has risen to seven while 36 others have been rescued.

Rescue workers are still trying to get to the 39 others trapped in the debris. Rescue operations continued throughout the night.

BREAKING: George Municipality mayor, Leon van Wyk has disclosed the name of the developer constructing the #GeorgeBuildingCollapse. Developer – NT NeoTrend Group.

Development- ICE Projects. Plans submitted in December 2022.

Plans approved in July 2023.

COSATU in the Western Cape is demanding that the owners and management of the construction company of the collapsed building in George be held liable for the deaths, injuries, and loss of earnings of affected workers.

The apartment building was being developed by a private company – The Neotrend group – Ice projects.

COSATU spokesperson, Malvern De Bruin, says the workers and their families should be afforded all the necessary relief as provided for by the Compensation Fund for Occupational Injuries and Diseases.