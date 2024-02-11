Seven killed in a head-on collision near Mookgophong

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Seven people including a police officer and a suspect have been killed in a head-on collision between a sedan and a police van on the R101 road near Mookgophong in Limpopo.

Another police officer is seriously injured and has been taken to a hospital.

The other victims were five occupants of the sedan.

Traffic spokesperson Vongani Chauke says the cause of the collision is being investigated.

He says, “According to reports a Renault sedan collided head-on with a Toyota light delivery van which was travelling from Mookgophong towards Mokopane. Five people from a Renault sedan and two passengers from the SAPS Toyota light delivery van, a police officer and a suspect, perished on the scene.”

Reporting by Avhapfani Munyai